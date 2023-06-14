News you can trust since 1855
Shocking photo shows aftermath of horror crash by “young driver” in Derbyshire town

A “young driver” and their passenger were “very lucky” to escape unscathed from a horror crash in a Derbyshire town today.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Jun 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 11:30 BST

In the early hours of this morning, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit was called to reports of a crash in Danesmoor, near Clay Cross.

A DRPU spokesperson said: “A busy nightshift and sometimes we just can't find the words for some of the collisions we go to.

The car was badly damaged in the crash, but both occupants escaped without any injuries.The car was badly damaged in the crash, but both occupants escaped without any injuries.
“Young driver and too much speed equals this. Both occupants very lucky to walk away with scratches. Driver reported.”