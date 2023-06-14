Shocking photo shows aftermath of horror crash by “young driver” in Derbyshire town
A “young driver” and their passenger were “very lucky” to escape unscathed from a horror crash in a Derbyshire town today.
In the early hours of this morning, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit was called to reports of a crash in Danesmoor, near Clay Cross.
A DRPU spokesperson said: “A busy nightshift and sometimes we just can't find the words for some of the collisions we go to.
READ THIS: Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Belper, Heanor, Matlock, Derby and High Peak
“Young driver and too much speed equals this. Both occupants very lucky to walk away with scratches. Driver reported.”