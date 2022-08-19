‘Shocking’ new data shows Derbyshire is one of the UK’s worst dog theft hotspots

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a 57% increase in searches for ‘how to prevent your dog being stolen’ in the past year, natural dog food retailer Dragonfly Products began research into the number of dog thefts across the UK.

Freedom of Information requests (FOIs) were sent to 45 UK constabularies, asking how many dog thefts were reported in the last six years – of which 24 responded. Derbyshire was amongst the ten worst counties for incidents of dog theft – ranking seventh highest overall with 214 cases over that period.

Laura Lambert, owner of Dragonfly Products, said: “It’s really sad to see the shocking number of dog thefts across the country. Knowing that so many pups have been ripped from their family homes is unbearable, and even more so knowing that they’re likely being used for intensive breeding.”

Dog owners have been advised on the best ways to keep their pets safe.

“With the number of dog thefts projected to be just as high this year, it’s essential that current pet owners, or those thinking of getting a dog, learn how to protect them from theft.”

“Some anti-theft prevention tips include ensuring your dog is microchipped, and all information stored on the chip is up to date – especially your phone number and home address. Popping a collar on your dog with an ID tag is also a good idea, as well as confirmation that they’re microchipped. Although dogs should wear ID tags, we’d avoid putting their names on the tag as this could make it easier for thieves to lure them in.”

Laura added that dog owners should consider changing their walking routes to stop potential thieves from tracking their movements.

She said: “We’d also suggest choosing safe walking routes and switching these up every now and then to prevent potential thieves spotting you in the same area. Leaving pups in the car and outside shops is also a no-go, as this is possibly the easiest win for pet thieves.