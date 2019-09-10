Several Ford Transit vans stolen across Derbyshire

Van owners are being urged to review their vehicle security after several thefts.

In recent weeks, police have received reports of Ford Transit vans being stolen in areas across the county, including Clay Cross, Shuttlewood, Ockbrook and Hilton.

Police are investigating the thefts.

MORE: Traffic lights at Chesterfield's Horns Bridge roundabout 'temporarily' fixed

Owners are being urged to consider taking the following steps to better secure their vans:

- Park in a busy, well-lit area as most of the thefts have happened during the hours of darkness

- Secure your van with a steering or handbrake lock

- Park in an area where there is CCTV

- If you have an invisible security device, such as a tracker or alarm, place a warning sticker on your van - it could be enough to put thieves off

PC Scott Jeffreys, of Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit, said: "If you have your van stolen, it can often mean that you lose your livelihood, so we want to help owners better protect their vehicles."

MORE: Derbyshire widower given go ahead to plant flowers at wife's grave after council told him to remove them 'within 14 days'