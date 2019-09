The traffic lights at Horns Bridge roundabout in Chesterfield have been temporarily fixed, Derbyshire County Council said this afternoon.

All the lights at the busy junction were out of action since early this morning.

Chesterfield's Horns Bridge roundabout.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said at around 1.30pm: "The traffic lights have been temporarily fixed while we wait for a new part."

