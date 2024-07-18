Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Seven people have been found guilty of their part in a drug supply operation across Chesterfield and Sheffield – which saw more than a million pounds seized.

Six men and one woman were convicted of a number of drug supply and money laundering offences following a 12-week-long trial.

It follows a complex investigation into the supply of Class A drugs into the Chesterfield and Sheffield areas which began back in 2022.

Almost 20kg of Cocaine, a 9mm handgun, and approximately £1.2m in cash were recovered as part of the investigation, with £680,000 discovered in just one vehicle which was stopped by officers in Sheffield.

Drugs, cash and a firearm were among the items seized during the investigation.

The investigation, which was led by officers of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, uncovered those involved in facilitating, supplying, and delivering illegal drugs – and tracked the movement of large quantities of criminal money throughout the UK.

All seven people appeared at Derby Crown Court on Friday, July 5 and were found guilty of:

Casey Johnson (32) formerly of Kirkstone Road, Newbold, Chesterfield: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs – remanded into custody.

Nicky Haycock (26) formerly of Harwood Gardens, Sheffield: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs – remanded into custody.

Tania O’Brien (40) of Greenwood Crescent, Sheffield: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs – bailed.

Soner Gunn (34) of Verdon Street, Sheffield: Conspiracy to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer or remove criminal property – bailed.

Said Homily (54) formerly of Glenhurst Road, North Finchley, London: Conspiracy to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer or remove criminal property – remanded into custody.

Salah Nahar (27) of St. Leonards Avenue, Harrow, London: Enter into, concerned in acquisition, retention, use or control of criminal property – bailed.

Raza Shaon (34) formerly of Petworth Road, Oldham: Supplying Class A controlled drug – remanded into custody.

They will be sentenced in December, along with the other 13 defendants, listed below, who already pleaded guilty to similar offences:

Jake Roderick (24) formerly of Keswick Drive, Newbold: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, conspire to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer, remove criminal property, possession of a firearm without certificate and possession of ammunition without certificate – remanded into custody.

Leon Wagstaff (30) formerly of Queen Street, Brimington: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and conspiring to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer or remove criminal property – remanded into custody.

Torrington Smith (35) formerly of Samuel Close, Sheffield: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs – remanded into custody.

Bradley Cocking (25) formerly of Edinburgh Road, Newbold: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs – remanded into custody.

Micah Hibbert (27) formerly of Weakland Crescent, Sheffield: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply Class B – remanded into custody.

Kyle Rayworth (36) of Woodhouse, Sheffield: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs – remanded into custody.

Bradley McCarthy (31) formerly of Oxspring Bank, Sheffield: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs – remanded into custody.

Luke Mills (38) of Shuttlewood Road, Bolsover: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs – bailed.

Andrew Brocklehurst (30) of Welfare Avenue, Chesterfield: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs – bailed.

Nathan Hitchcock (26) formerly of Epping Grove, Sheffield: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs – remanded.

Brandon Coulding (26) formerly of Edinburgh Road, Newbold: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs – remanded.

Ryan Marshall (28) formerly of Sands Close, Sheffield: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs – remanded.

Ilyas Gun (36) of Endcliffe Grove Avenue, Sheffield: Conspiracy to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer, remove criminal property – bailed.

Detective Inspector Tom Bentley said: “This has been a lengthy investigation which has seen two years of hard work into a highly organised group of people who were making huge amounts of money through the supply of illegal drugs.

“Our investigation was a complex one and I would like to thank everyone who played a role in helping us dismantle this gang’s operations and remove a large quantity of Class A drugs from the streets.”