Chesterfield man found guilty - after chemical spill left Chatsworth Road closed for hours
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Giedrius Rasiukevicius, 32, has been found guilty of theft by finding following a hearing at Chesterfield Magistrates Court earlier today (July 17).
Rasiukevicius, of Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, pleaded guilty to stealing hydrochloric acid to the value of £30 belonging to RR Handcarwash as soon as he was arrested, the court heard.
Due to the low value of the goods stolen, the defendant avoided a prison sentence and the court ruled he would have to pay a fine instead.
The fine was reduced from £600 to £400 due to the guilty plea. Rasiukevicius was ordered to pay a total of £695 – including the £400 fine, £160 victim surcharge and £135 prosecution charge.
Rasiukevicius was arrested following a chemical spill on Monday, May 20 which saw Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield closed.
Derbyshire police and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue attended as several properties were evacuated with residents were advised to close their doors and windows.
East Midlands Ambulance Service also attended as a precaution, but no injuries have been reported.
The road was closed for over seven hours to allow Derbyshire Highways to safely clear the spill. No lasting damage to the road was caused.