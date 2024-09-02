Serious assault takes place in Chesterfield town centre - as police appeal to trace man
The incident took place in Corporation Street and saw the victim, a man in his 20s, hit over the head with a bottle – leaving him with a large cut that required stitches.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The pictured man was in the area at the time of the incident and officers are keen to speak to him.”
Anyone who recognises this individual is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*293119:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.