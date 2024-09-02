Serious assault takes place in Chesterfield town centre - as police appeal to trace man

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 11:16 BST
Officers have launched an appeal to trace an individual following a serious attack in Chesterfield town centre.

The incident took place in Corporation Street and saw the victim, a man in his 20s, hit over the head with a bottle – leaving him with a large cut that required stitches.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The pictured man was in the area at the time of the incident and officers are keen to speak to him.”

This is the man that officers wish to locate.

Anyone who recognises this individual is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*293119:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.