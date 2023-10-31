News you can trust since 1855
Series of road closures confirmed ahead of popular Stand Road bonfire night event in Chesterfield

A number of Chesterfield routes will be closed ahead of a busy bonfire night event later this week.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 31st Oct 2023, 10:44 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 10:44 GMT
The annual bonfire night event is taking place at Stand Road Park on Friday, November 3, between 4.30pm and 9.00pm.

Derbyshire Police have confirmed that a number of road closures will be in effect in the area around the park.

Stand Road will shut from its junction with Sheffield Road to its junction with Peveril Road. The east spur of Peveril Road will close between its junction with Stand Road and its junction with Park Lane. Park Lane will also be closed at its junction with Peveril Road.

The Stand Road display has proved a big attracfion in previous years. Photo: Nick RhodesThe Stand Road display has proved a big attracfion in previous years. Photo: Nick Rhodes
The Stand Road display has proved a big attracfion in previous years. Photo: Nick Rhodes

Attendees were reminded by officers not to bring alcohol, fireworks or sparklers to the event, as these items are not allowed.

The event costs £3 per person, but is free for children under five – and entry is cash only.