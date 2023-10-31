Series of road closures confirmed ahead of popular Stand Road bonfire night event in Chesterfield

A number of Chesterfield routes will be closed ahead of a busy bonfire night event later this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The annual bonfire night event is taking place at Stand Road Park on Friday, November 3, between 4.30pm and 9.00pm.

Derbyshire Police have confirmed that a number of road closures will be in effect in the area around the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stand Road will shut from its junction with Sheffield Road to its junction with Peveril Road. The east spur of Peveril Road will close between its junction with Stand Road and its junction with Park Lane. Park Lane will also be closed at its junction with Peveril Road.

The Stand Road display has proved a big attracfion in previous years. Photo: Nick Rhodes

Attendees were reminded by officers not to bring alcohol, fireworks or sparklers to the event, as these items are not allowed.