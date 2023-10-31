Series of road closures confirmed ahead of popular Stand Road bonfire night event in Chesterfield
The annual bonfire night event is taking place at Stand Road Park on Friday, November 3, between 4.30pm and 9.00pm.
Derbyshire Police have confirmed that a number of road closures will be in effect in the area around the park.
Stand Road will shut from its junction with Sheffield Road to its junction with Peveril Road. The east spur of Peveril Road will close between its junction with Stand Road and its junction with Park Lane. Park Lane will also be closed at its junction with Peveril Road.
Attendees were reminded by officers not to bring alcohol, fireworks or sparklers to the event, as these items are not allowed.
The event costs £3 per person, but is free for children under five – and entry is cash only.