Serial shoplifter jailed after targeting shops in town centres across Derbyshire

Charley Wright stole two pouches of tobacco and two scratch cards from the Ascona service station in Heanor on January 2, as well as boxes of washing tablets from Boyes in Heanor on January 3.

She also admitted the theft of a hoover from Boyes in Heanor on January 5, stealing two bottles of aftershave from Superdrug in Ripley on January 9, and the theft of an air fryer from Boyes in Ripley on January 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wright was given a 26-week jail sentence.