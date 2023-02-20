Serial shoplifter jailed after targeting shops in town centres across Derbyshire
A woman was jailed after admitting a series of thefts from stores in two Derbyshire towns.
Charley Wright stole two pouches of tobacco and two scratch cards from the Ascona service station in Heanor on January 2, as well as boxes of washing tablets from Boyes in Heanor on January 3.
She also admitted the theft of a hoover from Boyes in Heanor on January 5, stealing two bottles of aftershave from Superdrug in Ripley on January 9, and the theft of an air fryer from Boyes in Ripley on January 24.
Wright, 30, of no fixed address, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on February 6 and pleaded guilty to five counts of thefts. She was jailed for 26 weeks and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £154.