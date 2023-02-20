News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police ‘round up suspects like cattle’ after burglary in Derbyshire village – using drone to make three arrests

Three suspects were arrested after officers used a drone to track them down as they fled the scene of a burglary in Derbyshire.

By Tom Hardwick
42 minutes ago - 1 min read

On Sunday, February 19, the Derbyshire Armed Response Unit (DARU) were called to reports of a burglary in progress in Clowne.

As officers arrived at the scene, four suspects made off from the property – with a drone deployed to support the efforts to locate them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a tweet, a DARU spokesperson said the drone helped ground units to “round them up like cattle”, with three of the suspects detained.

Officers said that the drone was “invaluable” when responding to incidents such as this.
Most Popular

READ THIS: Shocking picture shows lorry that overturned in windy conditions – closing busy Derbyshire A-road

They added: “Invaluable piece of kit. Great teamwork with Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit and North-East Derbyshire Police.”