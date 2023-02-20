Shocking picture shows lorry that overturned in windy conditions – closing busy Derbyshire A-road
Officers were forced to shut a major Derbyshire route after a lorry toppled over amid windy conditions.
On Friday, February 17, the White Peak Safer Neighbourhood Team were called to reports of an overturned lorry on the A623 outside Tideswell.
The route was closed to allow for the vehicle to be recovered – but both the driver and passenger were found safe and well following the accident.
READ THIS: Super slimmer Derbyshire mum-of-six launches £10,000 appeal for private surgery to remove excess skin
Officers reminded motorists that driving in windy weather can be extremely hazardous, and urged them to take care on the county’s roads.