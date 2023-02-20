News you can trust since 1855
Shocking picture shows lorry that overturned in windy conditions – closing busy Derbyshire A-road

Officers were forced to shut a major Derbyshire route after a lorry toppled over amid windy conditions.

By Tom Hardwick
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

On Friday, February 17, the White Peak Safer Neighbourhood Team were called to reports of an overturned lorry on the A623 outside Tideswell.

The route was closed to allow for the vehicle to be recovered – but both the driver and passenger were found safe and well following the accident.

Fortunately, the occupants of the HGV emerged unscathed.
Officers reminded motorists that driving in windy weather can be extremely hazardous, and urged them to take care on the county’s roads.

