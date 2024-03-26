Watch more of our videos on Shots!

During the most recent lewd act Kristian Harrison, 38, exposed his penis to a woman, having flashed a woman in a train station waiting room just three months before.

Derby Crown Court heard how, leading up to the offence, the woman heard “woowoo” noises in the street.

Gareth Gimson, prosecuting, told the court today (Tuesday) how on February 25 the victim was in bed when she saw Harrison outside.

Kristian Harrison was jailed in November for a similar offence

Mr Gimson said: “He (Harrison) pulled his trousers down to the pubic area – she could see his exposed penis.

"He had his hand on his penis and was waving it around. She could see his bottom, he was waving that around and making clucking noises like a chicken.

"It’s manifestly a man who is intoxicated. She felt this was horrific and traumatic – she was already suffering with her mental health and this made matters worse.”

After Harrison’s arrest he told police he couldn’t remember his actions, but later said he had done it because he was drunk.

The court heard Harrison, of Kirkstone Road, had 13 previous convictions for 38 offences, including criminal damage, common assault, public order, assaulting an emergency worker, outraging public decency and exposure.

On November 22 he was jailed for 16 weeks after being caught on CCTV with his genitals exposed as he tried to flash them to a woman in a waiting room who fled to a waiting train at Sheffield Railway Station.

However, Harrison had already been on remand in custody for 10 months by the time his case was dealt with by the courts.

In November 2021 Harrison exposed himself to a bus driver when he was told the route did not serve his desired destination.

While in January 2019 the defendant was seen making a “high-pitched squealing noise” while naked from the waste down and “gesticulating” at passing drivers as a young girl approached.

Christopher Brewin, defending Harrison today at Derby Crown Court for his latest offence, said a “common thread” in the defendant’s offending was alcohol.

Recorder Simon King, noting that Harrison’s history of similar offending caused “substantial aggravation”, took the view that he could be more effectively treated by probation in the community.

