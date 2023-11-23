A lone woman was forced to “run” from a train station waiting room when a Chesterfield flasher started “fiddling” with his trousers, a court heard.

Kristian Harrison, 37, was caught on CCTV with his privates exposed while trying to do up his trousers as the scared woman fled and boarded her train.

Derby Crown Court heard the defendant had exposed himself on two previous occasions prior to the Sheffield Railway Station incident on January 20 this year.

A prosecutor described how Harrison walked towards his victim in the waiting area as other people departed, leaving them alone.

Kristian Harrison was caught on CCTV with his privates exposed at Sheffield Railway Station

He said: “She was concerned because she noticed he was messing around with his trousers.

"She didn’t feel comfortable and says he was was about to expose himself so she stood up – as he continued to try to expose himself she left the waiting room.

"Footage shows her running to get on a waiting train. The defendant shows his annoyance by throwing something on the floor.”

As Harrison fastened his trousers his genitals could briefly be seen but the woman had already left, said the prosecutor.

The court heard the defendant had two previous exposure offences on his record.

In November 2021 Harrison exposed himself to a bus driver when he was told the route did not serve his desired destination.

While in January 2019 the defendant was seen making a “high-pitched squealing noise” while naked from the waste down and “gesticulating” at passing drivers as a young girl approached.

Harrison, formerly of Kirkstone Road, Newbold, admitted exposure.

He was jailed for 16 weeks – however he had already served more than that term, having been on prison remand since January this year,