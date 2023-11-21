A Derbyshire man downloaded “catastrophic” pictures of children being raped during a breakdown in his marriage, a court heard.

Richard Clements, 36, was caught with over 1,400 indecent images on his phone during a police raid of his home on March 17, 2021.

Internet records showed the Alfreton man was a member of the Kick chat platform, where the horrific images were accessed.

Prosecutor Carrie-Ann Garness said some of the 418 category A images found showed girls aged between 2 and 8 years old being raped.

Richard Clements was caught with over 1,400 indecent images, Derby Crown Court heard

Category B images showed children bound by the wrists and ankles while crying in distress.

The court heard Clements had no previous convictions.

Steve Williams, defending, said his client had shown “genuine remorse” and had been going through a “difficult time” when he viewed the pictures.

Mr Williams said Clements was struggling at work and with relationship problems at the time – during covid lockdown.

He said: “Mr Clements says he was relieved when the police arrived – it was a very difficult time for him and his wife.

"He has sought counselling, he has changed jobs and has resolved all previous issues with his marriage.”

Judge Jonathan Straw told Clements: “Every child in these pictures is a victim of the most extreme sexual abuse and people like you that view images like that provide a market place.

"This is not a victimless crime, far from it. There’s a victim of the most catastrophic sexual abuse in every one of the pictures you viewed.

"You’ve minimised your involvement and tried to excuse and give reasons as to why these images were in your possession.

"None of that washes with me – these were four your sexual gratification.”

However, sentencing rules dictate that because Clements had no previous convictions, the offences were over two years old, he had pleaded guilty and had not re-offended, he could avoid a jail term.

The defendant, of George Street, Riddings, admitted making indecent photographs of children and possessing an extreme pornographic image.

He was handed a three-year community order with a 45-day sex offenders programme, 150 hours unpaid work and a rehabilitation activity requirement.