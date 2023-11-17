A Derbyshire man has been jailed for 16 years for multiple sexual offences against two young girls.

Paul Worthington, 64, denied seven counts of indecent assault on a girl under 14 but was found guilty after a trial.

He pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching and one count of inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

The defendant was jailed on October 27 at Manchester City Magistrates Court.

Worthington, formerly of Springfield Avenue, Shirebrook, was ordered to serve at least 12 years in custody with a four-year post-custodial extension.