Serial Chesterfield paedophile branded “high risk” to “prepubescent children” jailed

A serial Chesterfield paedophile branded a “high risk” to “prepubescent children” has been jailed for over three-and-a-half years.

Tom Brown, 34, was arrested after he was snared online by two undercover police officers posing as girls aged 12 and 13 on Snapchat.

Derby Crown Court heard Brown sent images of himself masturbating and asked one of the fictional girls, named “Freya” to meet him for oral sex.

However, the court heard he had four previous convictions for 17 sex offences between 2012 and 2018, including sexual activity with children, at the time.

Tom Brown was jailed for over three-and-a-half years

He was previously jailed for nearly four years and handed sexual harm prevention orders banning him from deleting his internet search history – which he breached during his latest offences.

Judge Jonathan Bennett jailed Brown for three years and eight months with an extended licence period of three years.

The defendant was told he must serve at least two-thirds of the jail term in custody and would be subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

Judge Bennett told him: "The pre-sentence report concludes that prepubescent children are at high risk of serious harm from you.

"The report writer is of the view that the offending is likely to be imminent if you are returned to the community.

"It’s necessary to impose an extended sentence to fully protect the public in the future.

"I come to this view because there were two intended young female victims, because of the breaches of existing orders and the nature of your previous offences.”

