A drug dealer who brought “substantial” amounts of crack and heroin into Chesterfield from Sheffield to “pay the rent” has been jailed, a court heard.

Mitchell Whitaker, 34, was caught with co-defendant Connal Porter, 33, with drugs and cash after police spotted the pair in a hire car in March 2020.

Derby Crown Court heard both were involved in a “serious drug enterprise” called the Damo line, however Whitaker was “above Porter in the chain”.

Prosecutor Ms Slater said: “The prosecution say Whitaker was holding the line (the mobile phone used by the Damo line).

Michell Whitaker was jailed for three years and four months

"But Porter was employed to hold the drugs so that Whitaker was distanced from what was going on.

"Whitaker was higher up in the chain – they had been doing this for a couple of weeks leading up to their arrest.”

On March 11, 2020, Whitaker and Porter were arrested when police stopped the green Seat they were travelling in at a car wash officers and smashed its windows.

During a strip search Porter was found to be hiding 26 wraps of heroin and 18 wraps of crack cocaine between his buttocks.

Prosecutor Sarah Slater told Derby Crown Court the wraps were being sold as £15-£30 deals.

The pair were both later found in possession of thousands in cash – Whitaker was holding £2,824, while Porter had £2,420.

It was confiscated by the police and a judge has ordered the money be donated to charity.

The court heard neither defendant had any previous offences related to drug dealing.

Porter, of Folds Lane, Sheffield, and Whitaker, of Adalia walk, Worksop, both admitted possession with intent to supply heroin and crack.

Whitaker’s defence barrister said his earnings from the drug dealing was “destined to pay his rent”, adding: “He was not living the high life.

"Nearly four years ago he was making stupid decisions and got in a bit of a pickle.”

The court heard during the pandemic Whitaker had volunteered at a food bank, while he had a supportive partner and family.

He had also ceased taking drugs through cognitive behavioural therapy and hypnotherapy.

Recruitment agent Porter, the court heard, had been praised by his employer as a “dedicated professional who surpasses targets”, the court heard.

Judge Jonathan Straw, jailing Whitaker for three years and four months, noted that he waited until just before his trial to plead guilty to the drugs charges.

He said: “The fact we’re here for sentence so long after the offences is because of the delays your not guilty pleas have brought about.

"This was a serious drug operation running substantial quantities of drugs between Sheffield and Chesterfield.

"You were trusted with the Damo line itself – the fact you were trusted with this indicates the level you were operating at.”

Suspending a two-year jail term for 18 months, the judge told Porter: “On March 12, 2021 you, by contrast, pleaded guilty.

"You’ve had your life on hold for three years waiting for this to be dealt with.

“You have demonstrated you can stay out of trouble and stay away from drugs offending and make a positive contribution to your working life.

"The past three years have provided you with an opportunity to show you are capable of rehabilitation and you have done just that.”