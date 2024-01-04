A Derbyshire man wept in court while watching footage of himself assaulting his estranged partner after discovering she was dating online.

Drunk Mathew Allsopp, 45, was shown in neighbours’ ring doorbell footage dragging his terrified ex away as she called for help at their doors.

The defendant cried out “baby” from a HMP Nottingham video link room as the court saw him grab the woman by the neck and force her head into the door.

Rolls Royce worker Allsopp was arrested when neighbours called the police – causing the sloshed defendant to become “agitated” and “charge” at one of the officers.

Drunk Mathew Allsopp was shown dragging his terrified ex away as she called for help

Describing the lead-up violent scene in Heanor on October 2 2023, a prosecutor said the defendant had separated from his partner of seven years three months prior to the incident.

He said: “He forced his way in and was drunk and angry – the reason for this is she was dating again.

"He was shouting at her and forcing her to open her phone and show him the dating profile. During several occasions he wrapped his hands around her throat and strangled her.”

Allsopp’s defence barrister Gregor Purcell told the court that Allsopp, who had no previous convictions, had been in custody at HMP Nottingham since the incident – where he had been assaulted.

He said: “Being in prison has not been easy for him. He has had a very rude awakening.

"It was a relationship of seven years in the making which broke down through his own fault due to his behaviour during Covid.

“He had hoped for reconciliation but found out (about the dating app) while in drink and these events unfolded.”

The defendant admitted assault with actual bodily harm, intentional strangulation and assaulting an emergency worker.

Judge Jonathan Straw told Allsopp: "You’ve never been in trouble before, however that changed on October 2 last year when it seems you discovered that your ex-partner had logged onto a dating app.

"In a jealous rage you went round to her property, sought her out and assaulted her in a protracted, violent and vicious way.

"This was a sustained and serious assault by a powerful, muscular man against a woman less than half your size who could do nothing to defend herself.”

However, the judge, acknowledging Allsopp’s reaction to the footage and a probation report which recommended programs to rehabilitate the defendant, suspended an 18-month jail term for 18 months.

Allsopp, of Watkinson Street, Heanor, was handed a three-year restraining order, a 31-day building better relationships programme and 20 rehabilitation activity days.