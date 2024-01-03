A Derbyshire stalker showed up outside his female victim’s house with a 15” knife after pursuing her with social media messages and phone calls and checking up on her in the community.

Matthew Ellis, 42, became obsessed with the woman after they had an “intimate relationship” on one occasion but was told she “did not want a relationship”.

Derby Crown Court heard how Ellis began “bombarding” her with phone calls and messages - even “asking people about her and who she was sleeping with”.

Prosecutor Brian Outhwaite described how there was no more contact for about a year after the defendant was blocked on social media and barred from calling the victim.

Matthew Ellis showed up at his victim's home with a 15-inch knife

However, Mr Outhwaite said when the pair then met again “by chance” and Ellis apologised, later sending the female a friend request on Facebook which was accepted.

The prosecutor said: “The abusive nature of this defendant’s behaviour began to resurface in September 2023. He began to accuse her of sleeping with a friend initially, who had simply walked her home one night.”

In October, after the defendant was blocked again he turned up outside the victim's home “screaming and shouting” calling her a “s*** and a liar”. While clutching a “15-inch” knife Ellis shouted “I will stab that f***** in the neck” before throwing the knife on the ground and saying “you’re having it, b****”.

After picking up the knife, the defendant walked away, punching a road sign. The court heard the victim’s young daughter was present during the incident.

Speaking about Ellis in a statement read out to court, the victim described how his stalking had left her feeling “judged" by neighbours and mothers in the playground. She added: “The way I have been treated has left me heartbroken – my daughter was terrified in her own home.”

The court heard Ellis had no previous convictions.

His defence barrister Christopher Brewin said, as the defendant had never been in trouble before, the offence was “out of character”. He added that Ellis was abusing alcohol and cocaine at the time, which he had now ceased. Mr Brewin said Ellis had since been reading “self-awareness” books and had shown “genuine remorse” in a letter to the court.

Suspending a 24-month sentence for two years, Recorder Trussler told him: “’I’m not going to send you to prison, but you came very close to it. The complainant made it clear to you on a number of occasions that the most she would be was friends with you. She was absolutely petrified that you were going to stab her. The impact of your offending does not just impact the complainant but her daughter as well.”

However the judge noted that Ellis had never been in trouble before and expressed “genuine remorse”, seeking therapy for his behaviour. Ellis, of Central Close, Unstone, admitted stalking and possession of a blade in a public place.