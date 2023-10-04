Serial Chesterfield criminal banned from entire area of town and several shops after series of thefts
Dale Stansfield was arrested after a series of thefts at shops in Chesterfield town centre and Grangewood, including the Co-op and Boots in Chesterfield.
He was charged and appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 4 2023 – where the court approved a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).
The 32-year-old was handed a CBO that bans him from the specific area of Grangewood, shown on the attached map, as well as certain shops.
He will be arrested if he enters the area without a pre-booked appointment for the next two-years.
A CBO can be issued by any criminal court against a person who has been convicted of an offence. It can be used to tackle the most persistent anti-social individuals who are also engaged in criminal activity.
