Serial Chesterfield criminal banned from entire area of town and several shops after series of thefts

Dale Stansfield was arrested after a series of thefts at shops in Chesterfield town centre and Grangewood, including the Co-op and Boots in Chesterfield.

He was charged and appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 4 2023 – where the court approved a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

The 32-year-old was handed a CBO that bans him from the specific area of Grangewood, shown on the attached map, as well as certain shops.

He will be arrested if he enters the area without a pre-booked appointment for the next two-years.

A CBO can be issued by any criminal court against a person who has been convicted of an offence. It can be used to tackle the most persistent anti-social individuals who are also engaged in criminal activity.

If you see Dale Stansfield within the banned areas of Grangewood and breaching the terms of his CBO, you can report it to Derbyshire Police using one of the following methods:

He is banned from entering the area marked here.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101