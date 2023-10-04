News you can trust since 1855
Serial Chesterfield criminal banned from entire area of town and several shops after series of thefts

A serial offender has been banned from entering an entire area of Chesterfield after a number of thefts from shops.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 4th Oct 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 15:00 BST
Dale Stansfield was arrested after a series of thefts at shops in Chesterfield town centre and Grangewood, including the Co-op and Boots in Chesterfield.

He was charged and appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 4 2023 – where the court approved a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

The 32-year-old was handed a CBO that bans him from the specific area of Grangewood, shown on the attached map, as well as certain shops.

Stansfield was hit with a CBO after appearing in court today.
He will be arrested if he enters the area without a pre-booked appointment for the next two-years.

A CBO can be issued by any criminal court against a person who has been convicted of an offence. It can be used to tackle the most persistent anti-social individuals who are also engaged in criminal activity.

If you see Dale Stansfield within the banned areas of Grangewood and breaching the terms of his CBO, you can report it to Derbyshire Police using one of the following methods:

He is banned from entering the area marked here.He is banned from entering the area marked here.
He is banned from entering the area marked here.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.