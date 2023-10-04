Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Matlock, Belper, Ashbourne, Derby and High Peak
Mahfoud Hamrouche, 58, of Amber Street, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Case adjourned.
Dominique Rice, 34, of Vernon Rise, Grassmoor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 42 miles per hour. Handed four penalty points, £70 fine and £28 victim surcharge.
Mohammed Shabir, 56, of Crewe Street, Derby: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Case adjourned.
Murtaza Haider, 41, of Wilfred Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £21 fine, £84 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Matthew Hallam, 38, of High Edge Drive, Heage, Belper: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 40 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £300 fine, £120 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Dorothy Hewitt, 51, of Makeney Terrace, Makeney Road, Milford, Belper: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 57 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £76 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Allan Rennie, 51, of Royston Close, Ashbourne: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour. Handed 35-day driving ban, £1,071 fine, £428 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Chris Allen, 55, of Macclesfield Road, Buxton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 43 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £200 fine, £80 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Rameez Ayub, 35, of Young Street, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed £200 fine.
Daniel Goodall, 39, of Meadow Court, Kilburn: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 44 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points and £100 fine.
Niall Gray, 27, of Newbridge Lane, Brimington: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 59 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £200 fine, £80 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Imran Razaq, 41, of Melbourne Street, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour - namely 61 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £100 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Simon Ascroft, 39, of Victoria Drive, Blackwell, Alfreton: Guilty of driving while using a mobile phone. Handed six penalty points, £222 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £300 court costs.
Charlotte Farrell, 35, of Wheeldon Avenue, Belper: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed five penalty points, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £300 court costs.
Kevin Brown, 54, of Serina Avenue, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed eight penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £300 court costs.
John Edwards, 22, of YMCA, London Road, Derby: Guilty of committing a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 28 weeks.
Khalid Rahim, 49, of Warner Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed eight-month driving ban, £120 fine, £144 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Cassandra Simmonds, 44, of Derby Road, Risley: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed 12-month driving ban, £415 fine, £166 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Carl Dalus, 33, of Newhaven Road, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour - namely 57 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £100 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Joe Helmsley, 30, of Church Road, Derby: Guilty of driving with an improperly displayed registration plate. Handed £100 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Carl Phillips, 38, of Ash Crescent, Ripley: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour - namely 57 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £100 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Richard Wildgoose, 45, of Wistanes Green, Wessington, Alfreton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour - namely 67 miles per hour. Handed five penalty points, £800 fine, £320 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Lesley Eaton, 39, of Osmaston Park Road, Derby: Guilty of using a television without a licence. Discharged conditionally for six months, handed £26 victim surcharge and £100 court costs.
Scott Mouser, 36, of Hartington Street, Normanton, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Jailed for 16 weeks.
AMC Transport Solutions Limited, Coldwell Street, Wirksworth: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £1,000 fine, £400 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Muhammad Afsar, 28, of Stepping Close, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Amandeep Boora, 26, of Drewry Lane, Derby: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Case adjourned.
George Boynton, 60, of Chapman Lane, Grassmoor: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months.