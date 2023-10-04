Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mahfoud Hamrouche, 58, of Amber Street, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Case adjourned.

Dominique Rice, 34, of Vernon Rise, Grassmoor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 42 miles per hour. Handed four penalty points, £70 fine and £28 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mohammed Shabir, 56, of Crewe Street, Derby: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Case adjourned.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Murtaza Haider, 41, of Wilfred Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £21 fine, £84 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Matthew Hallam, 38, of High Edge Drive, Heage, Belper: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 40 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £300 fine, £120 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Dorothy Hewitt, 51, of Makeney Terrace, Makeney Road, Milford, Belper: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 57 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £76 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allan Rennie, 51, of Royston Close, Ashbourne: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour. Handed 35-day driving ban, £1,071 fine, £428 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Chris Allen, 55, of Macclesfield Road, Buxton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 43 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £200 fine, £80 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Rameez Ayub, 35, of Young Street, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed £200 fine.

Daniel Goodall, 39, of Meadow Court, Kilburn: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 44 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points and £100 fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Niall Gray, 27, of Newbridge Lane, Brimington: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 59 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £200 fine, £80 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Imran Razaq, 41, of Melbourne Street, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour - namely 61 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £100 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Simon Ascroft, 39, of Victoria Drive, Blackwell, Alfreton: Guilty of driving while using a mobile phone. Handed six penalty points, £222 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £300 court costs.

Charlotte Farrell, 35, of Wheeldon Avenue, Belper: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed five penalty points, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £300 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Brown, 54, of Serina Avenue, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed eight penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £300 court costs.

John Edwards, 22, of YMCA, London Road, Derby: Guilty of committing a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 28 weeks.

Khalid Rahim, 49, of Warner Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed eight-month driving ban, £120 fine, £144 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Cassandra Simmonds, 44, of Derby Road, Risley: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed 12-month driving ban, £415 fine, £166 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carl Dalus, 33, of Newhaven Road, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour - namely 57 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £100 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Joe Helmsley, 30, of Church Road, Derby: Guilty of driving with an improperly displayed registration plate. Handed £100 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Carl Phillips, 38, of Ash Crescent, Ripley: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour - namely 57 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £100 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Richard Wildgoose, 45, of Wistanes Green, Wessington, Alfreton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour - namely 67 miles per hour. Handed five penalty points, £800 fine, £320 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lesley Eaton, 39, of Osmaston Park Road, Derby: Guilty of using a television without a licence. Discharged conditionally for six months, handed £26 victim surcharge and £100 court costs.

Scott Mouser, 36, of Hartington Street, Normanton, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Jailed for 16 weeks.

AMC Transport Solutions Limited, Coldwell Street, Wirksworth: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £1,000 fine, £400 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Muhammad Afsar, 28, of Stepping Close, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amandeep Boora, 26, of Drewry Lane, Derby: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Case adjourned.