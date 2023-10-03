News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire mobile speed camera locations in October: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Clowne, Matlock, Belper, Derby and High Peak

Pictured below are the locations that Derbyshire Constabulary’s speed cameras will be located in October.
By Ben McVay
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 13:06 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 09:50 BST

The vehicles will be stationed at various parts across the county – from Chesterfield to Derby.

However police warn that they may also be parked-up at other sites from time-to-time which are not included here.

Locations are provided each month via the Derby and Derbyshire Road Safety Partnership website.

1. Derbyshire mobile speed camera locations in October

Chesterfield, Alfreton, Clowne, Matlock, Belper, Derby and High Peak Photo: Google

Chesterfield Road

2. Hollingwood

Chesterfield Road Photo: Google

Somercotes Hill

3. Somercotes

Somercotes Hill Photo: Google

Main Street

4. Repton

Main Street Photo: Google

