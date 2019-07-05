Second man arrested in connection with murder of Chesterfield pensioner Graham Snell is bailed

A man arrested in connection with the murder of Chesterfield pensioner Graham Snell has been released on bail.

The 31-year-old man, from Chesterfield, was arrested earlier in the week on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police on Marsden Street

Daniel Walsh, a 29-year-old man of Marsden Street, Chesterfield, has been charged with the murder of Mr Snell, 71.

Walsh appeared at Chesterfield Magistrates' Court this morning and was remanded in prison to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday July 8.

Mr Snell was reported missing on June 30, having last been seen alive in Chesterfield town centre on June 19.

Police enquiries into the death of Mr Snell have centred on addresses on Marsden Street and Oakamoor Close.

The scene in Marsden Street is set to remain in place over the weekend while the scene on Oakamoor Close has now been closed.

Due to police contact prior to Mr Snell’s death Derbyshire Constabulary has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in relation to this case.

Officers are still keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or out of the ordinary between Wednesday June 19 and Sunday June 30 in those two areas.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police immediately on the 101 number or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with reference 19*340439.