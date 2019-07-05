Chesterfield man will deny murder of Graham Snell, court hears

A Chesterfield man has appeared at court charged with the murder of Graham Snell.

Daniel Walsh, 29, of Marsden Street, just off Saltergate, Chesterfield, has been charged with the murder of Mr Snell, 71, who was reported missing on June 30 and was last seen alive in Chesterfield town centre on June 19.

Police pictured on Marsden Street, Chesterfield.

Derbyshire police initially thought they were dealing with a missing person case but information came to light which changed the investigation to a murder inquiry.

Officers have been on Marsden Street, where Mr Walsh and Mr Snell both live, since Monday. They have also been searching an address on Oakamoor Close in Holme Hall.

During those searches the body of what is believed to be Mr Snell was found. Formal identification has yet to take place, however, Mr Snell’s family have been made aware and they are being supported by specialist officers.

Mr Walsh was arrested on Wednesday and charged on Thursday.

Police have been making enquiries on Oakamoor Close, Holme Hall.

A second man, aged 31, who has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, remains in police custody.

Mr Walsh appeared at Chesterfield magistrates' court this morning wearing a grey jumper and grey jogging bottoms and spoke only to confirm his name and address.

The court heard that Mr Walsh intends to plead not guilty to the charge.

He was remanded in custody.

Police have been making enquiries on Oakamoor Close, Holme Hall.

His next court appearance will be at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday, July 8.

Due to police contact prior to Mr Snell’s death Derbyshire Constabulary has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Superintendent Gareth Meadows, of Derbyshire police, said: “Firstly I would like to pass the thoughts of the whole of Derbyshire Constabulary to Mr Snell’s friends and family.

“Graham was a man who was clearly well liked and his death has come as a great shock to those that knew him. Our condolences are with you at this time.

Graham Snell. Picture released by Derbyshire police during appeal to find him.

“As you are aware we have been searching two addresses in Chesterfield - Marsden Street and Oakamoor Close – and we are still keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or out of the ordinary between Wednesday, June 19 and Sunday, June 30.

“If you have any information, no matter how inconsequential it may seem, please contact the team using the contact details below. All calls are treated in confidence and you can also report matters anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

An Independent Office for Police Conduct spokesperson said: “We can confirm we are independently investigating police contact with Graham Snell prior to his death in Chesterfield.

“Our investigation follows a mandatory referral from Derbyshire police and is in its early stages.”

Call Derbyshire police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with reference 19*340439.