‘It’s far too close to home’ - residents react to Chesterfield ‘murder’ probe

Chesterfield residents living close to the scene of a murder probe have spoken of their shock.

Police are currently investigating at a property on Marsden Street after the suspected murder of a 71-year-old man named Graham Snell.

A police officer outside the Marsden Street property.

Mr Snell was reported missing on Sunday, June 30 after having been last seen alive in the town centre on Wednesday. June 19.

But ‘information came to light’ that changed the investigation ‘from one of a missing person to one of murder’, said police last night (Wednesday, July 3).

Marsden Street is quite a busy area, with residents using it as an access point for a nearby doctor’s surgery and the adjoining main road Saltergate.

One man said: “I heard there was a murder. I live just round the corner from here and it’s far too close to home, to be honest.”

The orange-coloured property, No. 32, is the house that is being investigated.

A woman added: “I walk through here a lot. The police have been outside the house for days. I didn’t know the man involved, but apparently he was elderly. It’s horrible.”

A dogwalker said: “I haven’t been in Chesterfield long but I don’t feel uncomfortable walking around it. The other day I came round the alleyway and saw all these police vans.”

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

A 31-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Officers have also been conducting enquiries in Oakamoor Close, with residents advised to expect an ‘increased police presence’ in both areas over the coming days.

