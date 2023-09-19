Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rees Lomas, 26, entered no pleas to charges of wounding with intent, possession of a knife and possession class A drugs during a short hearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court.

His court appearance came following a violent incident at Belper’s Monk Bar on King Street – just 12 hours after a reported stabbing at Costa Coffee on the same road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were called to reports of an assault in Monk Bar at just after 9.35pm on Saturday (September 16).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rees Lomas, 26, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court following a violent incident at Belper’s Monk Bar on King Street.

Paramedics rushed a victim to hospital for treatment for an injury to his stomach. Lomas was arrested the following day.

Lomas, 26, of King Street, Belper, was remanded into custody after appearing before magistrates.

He will next appear before Nottingham Crown Court October 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The violence at Monk Bar erupted following another incident earlier on the same day, at around 10am at Costa Coffee on the same Belper road.

Eye-witnesses to the Costa incident described seeing a man entering the store and stabbing a victim in the neck.

The condition of the victim of that attack is not yet known.

Following the Costa incident Darren Lakin, 30, has already appeared before magistrates, entering no pleas to wounding with intent, assault, criminal damage and theft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the two separate incidents, Inspector Sarah Shaw said: “We understand that the community may feel shocked and concerned following two serious but separate assaults in Belper during the same day.

“I want to reassure people living in the Belper area that crimes like this are rare in the town and at this time we do not think there is any link or ongoing risk to members of the public.