Man appears before magistrates following stabbing at Belper Costa Coffee

A man has appeared before magistrates facing charges following a reported stabbing at Costa Coffee in Belper on Saturday (September 16).
By Ben McVay
Published 19th Sep 2023, 10:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 10:40 BST
Darren Lakin, 30, entered no pleas to wounding with intent, assault, criminal damage and theft.

His appearance at Derby Justice Centre followed a scene of “pandemonium” on Belper’s King Street where the coffee shop is located at around 10am on Saturday.

Eye-witnesses described seeing a man entering the store and stabbing a victim in the neck.

Darren Lakin's court appearance followed a scene of “pandemonium” on King Street at around 10am on Saturday.
An onlooker said: “It was pandemonium. He just walked into the cafe and stabbed him. There was blood everywhere. It’s the scariest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Witnesses also described a male acting in an “erratic manner” in Derwent Street, close to Belper Library, shortly before the incident.

They described a trail of blood leading from Derwent Street into the town centre and officers were also spotted in Derwent street examining a denim jacket that appeared to have been abandoned outside the library.

The victim’s condition is currently unknown.

Lakin, of Bridge Street, Belper, will appear at Derby Crown Court on October 16.

After the incident on Saturday police said they were called following reports of a man causing damage and an assault on King Street in Belper.

A spokesman added: “At this time we are treating as an isolated incident and do not believe there is any further threat to the public.”