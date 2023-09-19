Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers have been recently called to reports of dead swans in Holmebrook Valley Country Park, Chesterfield.

On examination of the swans, fishing hooks and air rifle pellets have been found within their bodies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previously officers have also attended incidents where swans have been attacked by dogs that are not on leads in Holmebrook Valley Country Park.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers have been recently called to reports of dead swans in Holmebrook Valley Country Park, Chesterfield. On examination of the swans, fishing hooks and air rifle pellets have been found within their bodies.

The monarch is the officially-appointed swan keeper and all relevant paperwork has been completed, notifying them of the incidents.

Following the incidents police have appealed to dog walkers to keep their furry friends on leads in the park and reminded that fishing is not permitted in the park.