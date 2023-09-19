News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal after dead swans found in Chesterfield park

Police have issued an appeal after dead swans were found in a park in Chesterfield.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 19th Sep 2023, 09:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 09:51 BST
Officers have been recently called to reports of dead swans in Holmebrook Valley Country Park, Chesterfield.

On examination of the swans, fishing hooks and air rifle pellets have been found within their bodies.

Previously officers have also attended incidents where swans have been attacked by dogs that are not on leads in Holmebrook Valley Country Park.

The monarch is the officially-appointed swan keeper and all relevant paperwork has been completed, notifying them of the incidents.

Following the incidents police have appealed to dog walkers to keep their furry friends on leads in the park and reminded that fishing is not permitted in the park.

Police have also urged anyone who has seen or heard anything that could assist the with their investigation into this to call the force at 101 and quote crime reference number 23*580724.