Bolsover and Clowne Police Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) say that over the weekend there was an uptick in calls from the public regarding teenagers in the town centre, and particularly the area around Morrisons.

Reports included unruly behaviour, abuse aimed at passers-by and youngsters acting in an intimidating manner as well as committing potential criminal offences.

A police spokesperson said: “We are investigating reports of criminal damage to vehicles, retail premises, council flower beds and planters, and public order offences, some of which are hate related.”

Groups of youths have been causing problems outside the Morrisons store in Oxcroft Lane.

Things came to a head on Monday evening, March 20, when officers were called into action due to a group of approximately 20 children causing problems around the supermarket.

The SNT spokesperson said: “Some of the group, have been and are currently subjects of acceptable behaviour contracts with conditions not to be in the town centre. The parents of these teenagers have been advised of the breaches.

“During police attendance two teenagers were arrested for public order offences, criminal damages and assaulting emergency workers. They were interviewed on the night, and we will now be seeking outcomes from the youth offending team and courts.”

They added: “Enquiries are ongoing into who the rest of the group are. These will also be spoken to with the first steps of the anti-social behaviour process being completed.

Police were called into action in Bolsover on Monday night.

“If you are a parent of a child in the area, please speak with your children and advise them on how to conduct themselves when in the community. We will be knocking on the doors of the children involved once we have established their identities.

"We would like to thank the members of public present on the night, some of whom rang in on 999 to make us aware of the group’s location and behaviour. Upon our attendance and whilst arresting the teenagers a member of public made a further call on 999 stating what a great job officers were doing, however it looked like they need some more officers to attend. We thank everyone for their vigilance and support in this matter.”

To report further incidents of anti-social behaviour, call 101 or visit www.derbyshire.police.uk. Always dial 999 in an emergency.