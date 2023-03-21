Police arrest teenager following incident outside Morrisons in Bolsover
Derbyshire Police have arrested a teenage boy following reports of anti-social behaviour outside of a Morrisons store.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 21st Mar 2023, 22:23 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 22:24 GMT
Officers were called to reports of a group of youths causing problems outside the Morrisons store in Oxcroft Lane, Bolsover.
The incident happened at about 5.30 pm on Monday, March 20.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “A 13-year-old boy was arrested at the scene on suspicion of a public order offence, assaulting a police officer, and criminal damage.
“He has been released on conditional bail. Enquiries are ongoing.”