Search for driver who killed Derbyshire mum in holiday hit-and-run continues – two years after her tragic death

The family of a Derbyshire woman killed in a hit-and-run in Tenerife have renewed their appeal for witnesses – as they mark the second anniversary of the tragedy.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michelle Exton was on holiday in the Canary Islands when she and her mum, Ann, were knocked down by a white van – which had mounted the pavement.

The 50-year-old, who was from Dronfield, suffered fatal head injuries and sadly died in hospital four days later. Ann was also seriously injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family is now marking the second anniversary of the crash – which happened on December 11 2022 – to ask witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to come forward. They are appealing to locals, as well as UK tourists who were on holiday at the time of the incident.

Michelle, who sadly passed away after the collision, is pictured here with her daughters - Sophia and Jess.

Sophia, Michelle’s daughter, said: “To lose mum in the way we did is something that will stay with us forever. She was a wonderful, loving, caring person who went out of her way to help others.

“The hurt, anguish and pain we wake with each day is still as raw now as it was when she died. We never expected that when mum went on holiday she’d never come home.

“Our family is still in pieces over mum’s death, and we haven’t been able to start the process of trying to grieve for her because of everything that has happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would do anything to have mum back in our lives. Our family just isn’t the same without her. However, we know that’s not possible.

Michelle is pictured here with her mum, Ann. The search for the driver who killed Michelle and injured Ann is still underway.

“Mum didn’t deserve to die in the way she did. All we want to do is at least honour her memory by establishing the answers she deserves.

“We’ll never stop trying to get justice for mum. There must be people out there who either witnessed the collision or have information about it.

“We’d urge them to search their conscience and come forward with information. The smallest detail could prove vital in helping the police. If something similar happened to their family, how would they feel if people with information didn’t come forward and allowed the person responsible to continue to live their life, while their family was left broken?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the incident, Michelle’s family instructed expert international serious injury lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to bring a civil case, allowing them to access support for themselves and specialist rehabilitation for Ann.

Michelle’s family have urged any witnesses, or those with any information, to come forward.

After the Spanish authorities closed the criminal investigation into the crash, Irwin Mitchell also enlisted the help of Spanish criminal lawyers to successfully overturn the decision and re-open the investigation.

The police investigation, which is continuing, has since been transferred from regional police to the national Guardia Civil.

Irwin Mitchell has secured interim payments for the family, including Michelle’s daughters – Sophia, 25 and Jess, 16 – and is continuing to support Michelle’s loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle and Ann were on a road leading from Las Chafiras to Golf del Sur in the south of the island when the crash happened, at about 8.30pm local time on Sunday, December 11 2022.

Following the collision, the driver briefly got out of the van and saw the couple on the ground, before driving off. Ann, aged 77, spent the night in hospital having sustained rib trauma, cuts and bruises.

Spanish Police launched a hunt to trace the van driver. However, just three weeks after the incident a judge ‘stayed’ the investigation, meaning the case was closed and police were effectively barred from investigating further.

A judge initially rejected an application to re-open the investigation. However, after lawyers at Irwin Mitchell – working alongside Spanish criminal lawyers – appealed the decision, the Spanish courts gave police permission to resume its investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are continuing to investigate, however, no arrests have been made. James Riley, the expert international serious injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, who is supporting Michelle’s family, said: “Understandably, Michelle’s family remain devastated by her death and the circumstances surrounding it. While two years have passed, time has stood still for the family because of the many unanswered questions that remain.

“While we’ve managed to help Michelle’s loved ones in the civil case, they remain focused on the police investigation and trying to find the driver involved in the collision.

“As we continue to support the family, we join them in asking people with information about the incident to come forward to assist the police. Nothing will ever make up for Michelle’s death, but if the driver is found, it at least provides her loved ones with some form of closure.”

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision is described as a white man, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, with a bald or closely shaven head. The passenger side wing mirror of the white van fell off in the collision and was left behind at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family have been told that the van could have been a white Mercedes Sprinter, Renault Traffic, a Nissan Primastar or a Vauxhall Vivaro.

Anyone with information about the collision or the van or driver, is asked to contact Philip Banks at Irwin Mitchell on 0121 214 5236 or email [email protected]