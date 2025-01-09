RSPCA keen to track German Shepherd dog shown cowering and ducking kick in upsetting Chesterfield video footage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The RSPCA hopes to track down a German Shepherd dog shown cowering in video footage as a male aims a kick at its head on a Chesterfield street.

Officers from the charity are keen to check on the animal’s welfare after the footage was posted on a community Facebook page a week ago. Ring doorbell footage - taken on Walton Drive in Boythorpe on January 2 – shows the dog flinching on the ground as a man throws a kick which the pooch ducks before swearing at the animal.

The footage has been met with outrage and heartbreak since it was shared on January 2, with viewers calling for the male to be identified so the dog can be rescued.

RSPCA Inspector Jaqui Miller, said: “We’ve received footage which we’ve got concerns about. We’re keen to speak to anyone who may have information about the incident or who can help us identify the dog so we check on their welfare.”

The disturbing footage was recorded on Walton Drive in Boythorpe on January 2

The RSPCA appeal comes after a Derbyshire Constabulary appealed for information to find the man shown in the footage. A spokesperson said the force was aware of the video and investigations were underway. She added: “We are aware of a video circulating online featuring a man who appears to be causing harm to a dog.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the RSPCA’s Inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018 quoting reference number 01419297 or phone Derbyshire Constabulary on 101, quoting the reference 17 of 3 January.

In the video the dog remains crouched on the ground as the man’s foot lands on the dog’s head.

The man then says “move, now. I don’t care if you’re f****** scared” – the dogs then gets up from the ground and follows as the unknown male walks away out of camera shot.