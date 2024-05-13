Rider sees bike seized by police on busy Derbyshire A-road after speeding and “questionable overtakes”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A biker was stopped by police on a Derbyshire A-road after they were spotted driving at speed and performing “questionable overtakes.”

On Saturday, May 11, bike officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a rider along the A6 at Bakewell.

A unit spokesperson said: “This bike came to our colleague's attention on the A6 at Bakewell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Rider measured in excess of the speed limit, as well as some questionable overtakes seen.

DRPU officers seized the rider’s bike.