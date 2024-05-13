Rider sees bike seized by police on busy Derbyshire A-road after speeding and “questionable overtakes”
A biker was stopped by police on a Derbyshire A-road after they were spotted driving at speed and performing “questionable overtakes.”
On Saturday, May 11, bike officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a rider along the A6 at Bakewell.
A unit spokesperson said: “This bike came to our colleague's attention on the A6 at Bakewell.
“Rider measured in excess of the speed limit, as well as some questionable overtakes seen.
“Rider already has s59 warning for previous poor riding in the last 12 months. Bike seized and reported.”