Residents' shock after teenage girl is raped in Chesterfield

Residents have told of their shock after a teenage girl was raped in Chesterfield.

Derbyshire police said the incident is believed to have happened in the Walton Dam area between 4pm and 7pm on Saturday.

The Walton Dam area.

Two men have been arrested and released on bail - and officers believe the case to be an isolated incident.

At Walton Dam on Wednesday afternoon, a resident, who did not want to be named, said: "It's shocking news.

"You don't expect this type of thing to happen in Chesterfield."

Commenting on our Facebook page, Sarah Brothwell said: "It's awful and scary."

Debi Davies said: "An absolute abhorrent crime."

Laura Richards simply said: "Terrible."

Police issue warning to public

Detective Sergeant Chris Ronayne said: "I would like to take this opportunity to reassure the local community that we are treating this as an isolated incident and two men, aged 26 and 33, have been arrested and released on police bail in connection to the incident.

"Our priority in this investigation is the well-being and safety of the victim and I would like to remind the public that victims of sexual offences are granted life-long anonymity. As such, anyone who names a victim in such a case could face arrest and prosecution.

"Similarly, as this is a live investigation, anyone publicly naming potential suspects also risks prosecution as this action could jeopardise the outcome of the investigation."