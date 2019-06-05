Investigation underway after teenager raped in Chesterfield

An investigation is underway after a teenage girl was raped in Chesterfield.

This is everything we know so far.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was raped in Chesterfield

Two men arrested after teenage girl raped in Chesterfield

* The incident is understood to have happened between 4pm and 7pm on Saturday June 1

* It took place in the Walton Dam area

* Police are appealing for witnesses who saw two men and two teenage girls in the area during the afternoon or evening. It is possible the group were drinking alcohol.

* Officers said they are treating it as an 'isolated incident'

* Two men, aged 26 and 33, have been arrested and released on police bail in connection with the incident

* Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the reference number 19000281399

* Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

* Rape Crisis England and Wales offers support and information for anyone who has been through child sexual abuse, rape or any kind of sexual violence at any time. Find out more on their website.