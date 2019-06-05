Two men arrested after teenage girl raped in Chesterfield

Two men have been arrested after a teenage girl was raped in Chesterfield at the weekend.

Police said the incident is understood to have happened between 4pm and 7pm on Saturday June 1, in the area of Walton Dam.

Police are appealing for information after a teenage girl was raped in Chesterfield

Officers now want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or saw two men and two teenage girls in the area during the afternoon or evening. It is possible the group were drinking alcohol.

Detective Sergeant Chris Ronayne said: “I would like to take this opportunity to reassure the local community that we are treating this as an isolated incident and two men, aged 26 and 33, have been arrested and released on police bail in connection to the incident.

“Our priority in this investigation is the wellbeing and safety of the victim and I would like to remind the public that victims of sexual offences are granted life-long anonymity. As such, anyone who names a victim in such a case could face arrest and prosecution.

“Similarly, as this is a live investigation anyone publicly naming potential suspects also risks prosecution as this action could jeopardise the outcome of the investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police , quoting the reference number 19000281399, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.