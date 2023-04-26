Residents of two Derbyshire towns urged to stay vigilant after series of distraction burglaries
Officers have warned residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity after a series of distraction burglaries in two Derbyshire towns.
A number of burglaries were reported to Derbyshire Police in the Ilkeston and Swadlincote areas on April 14 and 15.
A group of up to four men attended the homes of elderly residents and claimed to be working for a utility company or a property repair company.
One of the males goes over the boundary to the side or rear of the property to take the homeowner to view the alleged problem while the others enter the property and steal items from within, often jewellery and cash.
A silver Volkswagen Golf has been seen in the areas around the times of the distraction burglaries. The men involved have been described as white males, usually wearing all black clothing and often wearing surgical type masks.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have had a visit from any unannounced callers such as this, as well as anyone who may have seen a group of men matching their description, behaving suspiciously in the areas on the days stated.
Residents were reminded of the following security steps to help keep themselves and their elderly or vulnerable relatives safe:
Always insist on checking the ID of the caller. If they are genuine, they won’t mind waiting or returning at another time. But do not use any telephone numbers provided by the caller as they may be bogus.
Encourage older and more vulnerable people to get in the habit of always locking their doors and using a door-chain or spy hole.
Telephone a neighbour, or nearby friend, and ask them to come along to help check out the caller before you open the door to them.
Don’t keep large quantities of cash at home, and ensure all valuables are secured and out of sight.
Remember that it isn’t rude to refuse to let a stranger into your home.
If you have any information that can help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 23*226885:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.