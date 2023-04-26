News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago King Charles rebuffs Heathrow Airport offer
1 minute ago Black Mirror season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix
2 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party
2 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
3 hours ago London Marathon’s tribute to runner who died following Sunday’s race
3 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights

Residents of two Derbyshire towns urged to stay vigilant after series of distraction burglaries

Officers have warned residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity after a series of distraction burglaries in two Derbyshire towns.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th Apr 2023, 16:16 BST- 2 min read

A number of burglaries were reported to Derbyshire Police in the Ilkeston and Swadlincote areas on April 14 and 15.

A group of up to four men attended the homes of elderly residents and claimed to be working for a utility company or a property repair company.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One of the males goes over the boundary to the side or rear of the property to take the homeowner to view the alleged problem while the others enter the property and steal items from within, often jewellery and cash.

Ilkeston and Swadlincote residents were urged to keep their homes secure.Ilkeston and Swadlincote residents were urged to keep their homes secure.
Ilkeston and Swadlincote residents were urged to keep their homes secure.
Most Popular

A silver Volkswagen Golf has been seen in the areas around the times of the distraction burglaries. The men involved have been described as white males, usually wearing all black clothing and often wearing surgical type masks.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have had a visit from any unannounced callers such as this, as well as anyone who may have seen a group of men matching their description, behaving suspiciously in the areas on the days stated.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Residents were reminded of the following security steps to help keep themselves and their elderly or vulnerable relatives safe:

Always insist on checking the ID of the caller. If they are genuine, they won’t mind waiting or returning at another time. But do not use any telephone numbers provided by the caller as they may be bogus.

Encourage older and more vulnerable people to get in the habit of always locking their doors and using a door-chain or spy hole.

Telephone a neighbour, or nearby friend, and ask them to come along to help check out the caller before you open the door to them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Don’t keep large quantities of cash at home, and ensure all valuables are secured and out of sight.

Remember that it isn’t rude to refuse to let a stranger into your home.

READ THIS: REVEALED: Derbyshire's most and least reliable train stations

If you have any information that can help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 23*226885:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.