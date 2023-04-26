Derbyshire's most and least reliable train stations have been revealed

The stations, served by East Midlands Railway and Northern Trains, have been ranked by OnTimeTrains according to the reliability of services over the past three months.

OnTimeTrains highlights the performances of trains across the regions and compares their daily performance with regional and national benchmarks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When comparing figures over the past 12 weeks, six of train stations in Derbyshire are in the bottom 500 nationwide.

Willington is the least reliable in the region with just 29% of trains on time – placing it 2,354th out of 2,624 stations in the country.

Chesterfield, which serves 3,744 passengers each day, has fallen 209 places when compared to the previous three months and is the second least reliable in the region at 2,317th.

At the other end of the scale, Buxton is the best in the region and among the most reliable across the national network. The station welcomes an average of 746 passengers a day and is ranked 206th in the country; 87% of 3,194 services during the 12 week period were on time with just 2% delayed by ten or more minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire’s five most reliable stations – with national rankings – are as follows:

Buxton – 206th out of 2,624 Creswell – 452nd Dove Holes – 482nd Whitwell – 517th Chapel-en-le-Frith – 528th

Derbyshire’s five least reliable stations are as follows: