Residents of two Derbyshire towns urged to secure their vehicles after spate of thefts

Thieves are currently stealing from vans in the Amber Valley area, with the majority of these offences taking place in Belper and Alfreton.

Officers have confirmed that thieves are striking in both residential areas and car parks.

The following safety advice was issued to residents to ensure that their vans are kept safe from criminals:

Belper and Alfreton have become van theft hotspots in recent weeks.

Don’t leave tools in your van overnight.

Mark your tools using Smart Water or an ultraviolet marker pen (Available from your Safer Neighbourhood Team at your next local engagement event).

Install an alarm.

Park in a well lit, CCTV covered parking area.