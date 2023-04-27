Residents of two Derbyshire towns urged to secure their vehicles after spate of thefts
Officers have urged Derbyshire residents to protect their vehicles – with criminals targeting two towns in particular.
Thieves are currently stealing from vans in the Amber Valley area, with the majority of these offences taking place in Belper and Alfreton.
Officers have confirmed that thieves are striking in both residential areas and car parks.
The following safety advice was issued to residents to ensure that their vans are kept safe from criminals:
Don’t leave tools in your van overnight.
Mark your tools using Smart Water or an ultraviolet marker pen (Available from your Safer Neighbourhood Team at your next local engagement event).
Install an alarm.
Park in a well lit, CCTV covered parking area.
Invest in secure tool storage.