The anonymous appeal was shared on the Belper Dog Community Facebook Group.

In the message, the dog walker said: “I've been to Kilburn Fishery today and taken the dog. The signage says dogs are allowed on leads.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They explained a herd of goats was roaming freely around the pond with no signage to make walkers aware.

A dog walker has issued a warning after their pet was approached by a herd of goats at a Derbyshire park. Picture for illustration purposes.

They added: "My dog is fine and has relaxed, she's not even barked once but the goats kept trying to come up to her, they were waiting around her trying to approach her and get closer.

"I obviously don't want the goats to hurt her as she's so timid so I've spent most of my day standing in front of her as she's been lay relaxing because the goats won't leave her alone. Please be aware if you're in the area fishing or walking through the fields.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad