On Tuesday, August 2, a Clay Cross resident was served a £100 fine for a littering offence. They had dropped a cigarette end on the floor, which was witnessed by a North East Derbyshire District Council enforcement officer while on patrol.

On Thursday, August 4, a Dronfield resident was hit with a £100 for the same offence – having been caught by another enforcement officer.

An NEDDC spokesperson said: “We have a zero tolerance approach to littering in our district and will issue an £150 penalty notice (reduced to £100 if paid within 10 days) to anyone witnessed littering.

“The fixed penalty is an alternative to being taken to court. Even if the person picks up the litter, they will still be issued with a fixed penalty notice if it is clear their intention was to leave it.