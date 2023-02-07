Residents of Derbyshire village urged to be vigilant as police investigate series of thefts
Officers have warned residents of a Derbyshire village to be wary after receiving reports of a number of thefts over the weekend.
The Alfreton Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating a series of thefts from vehicles, as well as vehicle interference incidents, in Swanwick.
These offences were reported between February 3 and February 5 on High Street, The Green and Broad Oak Close.
Officers have urged residents to remain vigilant, and issued the following safety advice to prevent thefts:
Keep doors locked and do not leave windows open.
Do not leave any valuables on display.
If you intend to leave items in the vehicle, place them in the boot – not in the glove box or under the seat.
Leave the glove box open and sun visors down to show there is nothing hidden.