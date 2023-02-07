Residents of Derbyshire village urged to be vigilant as police investigate series of thefts

The Alfreton Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating a series of thefts from vehicles, as well as vehicle interference incidents, in Swanwick.

These offences were reported between February 3 and February 5 on High Street, The Green and Broad Oak Close.

Officers have urged residents to remain vigilant, and issued the following safety advice to prevent thefts:

Thefts were reported across the village at the weekend.

Keep doors locked and do not leave windows open.

Do not leave any valuables on display.

If you intend to leave items in the vehicle, place them in the boot – not in the glove box or under the seat.