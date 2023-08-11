The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team (DRCT) have thanked members of the public who helped an officer as he attempted to arrest two suspects in Darley Bridge.

A DRCT spokesperson said: “Shout out and a big thank you to members of public at Darley Bridge who assisted PC Webster from the DRCT when he had his hands full arresting two non-compliant suspects.

“The pair were part of a team responsible for a number of shoplifting offences in the area and were arrested for theft and dangerous driving. One of the suspects made off whilst handcuffed as the officer restrained the second male.