Residents of Derbyshire village praised after stopping man escaping from officer as he tried to arrest two “non-compliant suspects”
The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team (DRCT) have thanked members of the public who helped an officer as he attempted to arrest two suspects in Darley Bridge.
A DRCT spokesperson said: “Shout out and a big thank you to members of public at Darley Bridge who assisted PC Webster from the DRCT when he had his hands full arresting two non-compliant suspects.
“The pair were part of a team responsible for a number of shoplifting offences in the area and were arrested for theft and dangerous driving. One of the suspects made off whilst handcuffed as the officer restrained the second male.
“Luckily he didn't get far thanks to a number of people nearby that caught up with him and returned him to the custody of the police. Great result, we couldn't do it without you.”