News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show

Residents of Derbyshire village praised after stopping man escaping from officer as he tried to arrest two “non-compliant suspects”

Members of the public were praised for coming to the aid of a Derbyshire officer attempting to arrest two “non-compliant suspects.”
By Tom Hardwick
Published 11th Aug 2023, 16:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 16:09 BST

The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team (DRCT) have thanked members of the public who helped an officer as he attempted to arrest two suspects in Darley Bridge.

A DRCT spokesperson said: “Shout out and a big thank you to members of public at Darley Bridge who assisted PC Webster from the DRCT when he had his hands full arresting two non-compliant suspects.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The pair were part of a team responsible for a number of shoplifting offences in the area and were arrested for theft and dangerous driving. One of the suspects made off whilst handcuffed as the officer restrained the second male.

READ THIS: E-scooter robbed from teens following Derbyshire altercation

“Luckily he didn't get far thanks to a number of people nearby that caught up with him and returned him to the custody of the police. Great result, we couldn't do it without you.”