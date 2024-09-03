Residents of Derbyshire town urged to stay vigilant amid reports of scammers posing as police officers
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team have received reports of a police impersonation scam targeting people in Ilkeston.
A team spokesperson said: “The call is from someone pretending to be a police officer, claiming there's been unauthorised use of the recipient's bank card. They advise them not to tell anyone about this call, as it may jeopardise the police investigation.
“The callers have claimed to have a variety of names, including DC Michael Anderson, and may say they're from a local police station, national fraud/bank unit or the Metropolitan Police.
“Recent reports have seen the scammer asking people to withdraw money from a Bureau de Change within supermarkets in a bid to avoid security measures used by banks.
“Our advice remains: Stop. Think Fraud. If you receive a call like this, regardless of the claims they're making, take a moment to stop and think.
“An officer will never ask you for cash, banking or financial details. If you receive such a call you should not give out any personal information and hang up the call immediately.
READ THIS: Picasso plaque, Rolling Stones autographs and a rare tin of Coronation chocolate from 1902 are shown on telly's Antiques Roadshow filmed at Cromford Mills
“Please share this message with friends, family and those not on social media who may receive a call like this.”