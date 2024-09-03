One woman had spent £18 on a job lot of paintings, holding on to a creation by the Congolese artist Pilippili Mulongoy and giving the rest to charity shops. She was told by Antiques Roadshow expert Lawrence Hendra that it was money well spent and he estimated that it would sell today for £3,000 to £5,000.

Another woman had two paintings by the artist Richard Eurich, whose passion was boats. Her great-aunt and her great aunt’s husband were early patrons of Eurich and bought one picture for 18 guineas and the other for £5. Art expert Frances Christie told the owner that the paintings would be valued at £25,000 to £30,000 if they came up for auction today.

Will Farmer was thrilled to find a Picasso plaque on his visit to Cromford Mills. The plaque had been bought by the owner’s mum, who was an artist, on a family holiday to the south of France. The plaque dated from 1956 and a stamp on the back indicated that it was a limited edition. Will valued the plaque at £4,000 to £6,000.

A collection of statement jewellery by George Weil, which began with a ring costing £200 around 35 years ago, brought a sparkling reaction from Antiques Roadshow Joanna Hardy who said it brightened her day. The owner had added gold, platinum and diamond pieces including a bracelet and brooch bought for £1,500 to her collection throughout the years. Joanna valued the jewellery at £25,000 to which the its owner replied: “Sorry, I nearly swore! I just can't believe this! I had no idea they had gone up in value so much."

A music fan of the Sixties who had collected autographs of the Rolling Stones found herself on the right track when she took her prized signatures to the Antiques Roadshow. She told expert Marc Allum that she saw the Rolling Stones in a cafe in Derby on a night when they were supporting Bo Diddley and the Everly Brothers at the Gaumont. The owner said that Mick Jagger had said: “I don’t suppose you know who we are" which was in 1963 when the Rolling Stones were right down the bill. Marc told the woman: “Your llittle forward incursion in the cafe and that little bit of nous in asking for their signatures was a very smart move,” before valuing the autographs at between £2,000 to £3,000.

Even a little tin of chocolate brought a sweet surprise. The tin had belonged to the owner’s grandfather and was produced by Cadbury’s to mark the coronation of King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra with a June 1902 date on it. However, Lisa Lloyd said that the coronation didn’t happen in June because Edward suffered appendicitis and the royal ceremony was put back until August. She said: “If you ever find any coronation things with August 1902 they are really rare because these things are made in advance.” She said the tin itself was common and could be bought for around £10 to £25 but what made this particular item a rarity was that it still contained the chocolate in its original packaging. Lisa said that a similar tin with the chocolate still in it had sold for £1,000 in 2023.

This episode of Antiques Roadshow, which was shown on Sunday, September 1, is available on iPlayer. Two further episodes from Cromford Mills are due to be aired in 2025.

1 . Antiques Roadshow at Cromford Mills Will Farmer values a Picasso plaque at £4,000 to £6,000 (photo: BBC) Photo: BBC Photo Sales

2 . Antiques Roadshow at Cromford MIlls Antiques Roadshow expert Frances Christie and the two paintings by Richard Eurich which she valued at between £25,00 and £30,000 (photo: BBC) Photo: BBC Photo Sales

3 . Antiques Roadshow at Cromford Mills Painting bought as a job lot for £18 six years ago was estimated at £3,000 to £5,000 by Antiques Roadshow expert Lawrence Hendra (photo: BBC) Photo: BBC Photo Sales