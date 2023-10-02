Residents of Derbyshire town say drug problems growing despite police efforts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The seemingly sleepy town of Darley Dale is reported to have become a waking nightmare of public drug dealing and use, and antisocial behaviour associated with the illicit trade.

Speaking to the Derbyshire Times, residents asked to remain anonymous, fearing reprisals, but say they have repeatedly contacted the police, resulting in three emergency callouts on Monday, September 25, alone.

One mum living in the area around Lime Grove said: “The biggest issue is the drugs, its always been going on but over the past 12 months its gotten a lot worse, more so quite rapidly in the past six months. There are a lot more people involved and so much dealing going on.

This knife hidden in the undergrowth was reportedly discovered by children last week.

“I’ve seen dealings happen in broad daylight during the morning and afternoon school run, and early evening on the Willow Pay park while children are playing down there. It’s brought more and more drug users to the area. There’s people coming and dealing in cars, speeding around the estate.”

Residents have become increasingly troubled by visitors to the neighbourhood, reporting incidents in which strangers have tried to engage children in conversation and committed violent or threatening acts in front of them, but the community is dissatisfied with the police response.

The mum said: “This prompted me to contact the police and crime commissioner. I had a response which basically said the police are aware we have more police patrols around and that they are working to resolving the issue. We haven’t noticed more patrols. Nothing’s improved its only getting worse.

“People have found drugs and used needles laying around. Our concern is the kids finding these and not knowing what they are, unfortunately we’ve had no choice but to educate our kids on things they aren’t old enough to be knowing about.”

Residents say they frequently encounter suspicious packages while out and about in the neighbourhood.

One address in particular is said to be a persistent source of problems.

A man living nearby with a six-year-old daughter said: “We have had heard loud music into the early hours and there numerous visitors late at night. We do smell drugs from the address and don't feel safe when there is a drug problem around the area.

“I’ve not contacted the police personally as they are aware of the problem and raided the address several times.”

A woman who has worked in the neighbourhood for 20 years said: “The estate has become horrendous. It’s the same people again and again, every day. We know who’s involved, we’ve got them on CCTV and the police are doing nothing. When they do come out the culprits just give them the run around. They might arrest someone but they’re always back out and doing it again the next day.

Residents have also found litter suggesting the use of hypodermic needles in public spaces.

“We’re being left high and dry. It’s frightening and it’s not fair, especially for the older residents. I know a few people who’ve been pulled up with knives. Other times the culprits have been seen creeping around people’s properties in the early hours. Something really bad is going to happen soon, and it will be to someone innocent.”

Sergeant Chris Grant from Darley Dale Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “We are fully aware of the issues with drugs in the town and I want to reassure residents that we are working hard, along with partner agencies, to tackle the issue.

“In recent weeks we have carried out enforcement action and will continue pro-active patrols. We have also prosecuted people for drug offences in recent weeks and have a number of ongoing investigations.”

He added: “We are going to continue to proactively tackle the issue of drug use in the area – targeting dealers and those who commit drug related offences.

Derbyshire Police say they are taking steps to address drug-related crime in Darley Dale.

“I am very aware of the impact that these types of offences can have, and I would urge the community to contact us with any information that can assist us. the team so we can work together, as a community, in ridding the town of this issue.”