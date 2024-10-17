Residents in Derbyshire towns urged to stay vigilant amid reports of potential rogue traders calling at homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Potential rogue traders have been reported by residents in two Derbyshire towns this week – with the council issuing a warning to remain vigilant.

Derbyshire County Council’s (DCC) Trading Standards team has received information this week that residents living in Belper and Heanor had experienced two 'roofers' calling at people’s homes. They falsely claimed that roof tiles needed repairs when they were actually in good condition and did not need replacing.

According to the information received, the two men had reportedly been seen removing intact tiles from some roofs.

Trading Standards are currently looking into the reports and have warned residents to be extra vigilant. If they suspect someone of being a rogue trader or find themselves confronted by uninvited doorstep sellers, residents should contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline telephone: 0808 223 1133.

Rogue traders are a widespread issue in Derbyshire and across the country. Their tactics range from substandard work and high-pressure sales to organised crime, frequently preying on the elderly and vulnerable for large sums of money. These traders not only approach homes uninvited but also maintain professional-looking websites and advertise in various publications.

Typically, rogue traders begin with small, low-cost jobs, then claim additional work is necessary, ultimately demanding exorbitant fees for minimal or no work.

DCC’s Trading Standards team always recommend people who need work carrying out should find a trusted tradesperson through their Trusted Trader scheme, or by contacting Call Derbyshire telephone: 01629 533190.

DCC’s cabinet member for health and communities, Councillor Carol Hart said: “Rogue trading is a significant concern for vulnerable groups, especially elderly people living alone.

“We strongly advise against engaging with doorstep traders to avoid scams or poor-quality work. Residents can deter these traders by displaying a 'no uninvited callers' sign, available for free from Derbyshire County Council by calling 01629 533190.

“When seeking a tradesperson, we recommend getting referrals from family or friends, using our Trusted Trader scheme, and obtaining at least three quotes before deciding. Avoid 'today only' offers, which are pressure tactics, and be cautious of cash payment requests which evade VAT.”