North East Derbyshire District Council’s (NEDDC) environmental enforcement team have issued a £200 fixed penalty notice to an individual whose waste was found dumped in Shirland.

The householder, from Sutton in Ashfield, had failed to check whether their waste carrier was licensed.

In an interview under caution, they admitted to using social media to contact a waste collector and arranging for them to collect the waste – without ensuring the carrier was licensed to do so. The investigation into who deposited the waste is on-going.

The resident’s waste was fly-tipped in Shirland. Photo: NEDDC

NEDDC’s cabinet member for environmental services, Councillor Steve Pickering, said: “We work hard to ensure our district is kept clean and tidy and our enforcement team do a fantastic job in ensuring criminals are upheld when fly-tipping.

“Fly-tipping will not be tolerated and are working hard to crack down on all instances found in our district. Residents can do their bit by ensuring they check the waste carrier they use is licensed by checking the public register on the Environment Agency website, or you can use a trusted and excellent value for money bulky waste collector like ourselves to ensure waste is disposed of safely and correctly – so we can all enjoy our beautiful district together.”

