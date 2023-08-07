Resident of Derbyshire town slapped with fine after their waste was fly-tipped
A resident in Shirebrook has paid a £200 Fixed Penalty Notice after their waste was found fly-tipped on Wood Lane, Shirebrook.
Bolsover District Council’s (BDC) officers gathered evidence from the waste and launched an investigation. The resident admitted they transferred their waste to a waste collector but failed to check the collector was properly licensed to collect and transport waste.
A BDC spokesperson said: “If you want to pay someone to collect and dispose of your waste, then it is your responsibility to check to ensure they are a licensed waste carrier. Residents can check if a collector is licensed using the public register on the Environment Agency website.
“You should also gather as much information as possible including any vehicle registration so they can be traced if your waste ends up fly tipped.”