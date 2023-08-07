Resident of Derbyshire town slapped with fine after their waste was fly-tipped

A resident in Shirebrook has paid a £200 Fixed Penalty Notice after their waste was found fly-tipped on Wood Lane, Shirebrook.

Bolsover District Council’s (BDC) officers gathered evidence from the waste and launched an investigation. The resident admitted they transferred their waste to a waste collector but failed to check the collector was properly licensed to collect and transport waste.

A BDC spokesperson said: “If you want to pay someone to collect and dispose of your waste, then it is your responsibility to check to ensure they are a licensed waste carrier. Residents can check if a collector is licensed using the public register on the Environment Agency website.