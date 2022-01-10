Repeat offender jailed after driving while disqualified in Derbyshire

Fearn was caught behind the wheel of a BMW which was subsequently seized by police (picture: Derbyshire SALCU)

Jordan Fearn of Stirland Street in Codnor was handed a 12 week prison sentence after being convicted for disqualified driving.

Officers from Derbyshire’s Road Crime Unit stopped the 22-year-old on Friday, January 7.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was found to be disqualified from driving, have no insurance, and subsequently had his vehicle seized.