Repeat offender jailed after driving while disqualified in Derbyshire
A Derbyshire man has been jailed after being found driving while disqualified for the second time.
Monday, 10th January 2022, 3:49 pm
Jordan Fearn of Stirland Street in Codnor was handed a 12 week prison sentence after being convicted for disqualified driving.
Officers from Derbyshire’s Road Crime Unit stopped the 22-year-old on Friday, January 7.
He was found to be disqualified from driving, have no insurance, and subsequently had his vehicle seized.
Posting on Twitter, the unit told how Fearn had previously been caught for the same offences in July 2021.